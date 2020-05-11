Global  

Fans remember Little Richard

Video Credit: WMGT - Published
Fans remember Little Richard
Middle Georgians leave flowers and balloons outside Little Richard house.
Fans remember Little Richard

C1 3 b13 on that, later in sports.

In high definition this is the 41nbc news at six... rock and roll legend and macon native, little richard, died in his tennessee home on saturday.

Fans from around middle georgia have been showing their love and appreciation for the singer ... by leaving flowers and cards at the little richard house and resource center.

George fadil muhammad, a member of friends of the little richard house's board of directors, says the outpouring of remembrance from the community has been touching.

It is what we would expect but it's just beautiful to see it manifested.

It's what you would expect.

You know, he deserves so much more than what we attribute to him.

Muhammad says the little richard house hopes to continue sharing richard penniman's



Little Richard’s ‘Tutti Frutti’ was actually a graphic, NSFW tribute to hardcore anal sex

Richard Penniman, better known as Little Richard, once sang a little ditty called “Tutti Frutti”,...
PinkNews - Published

Little Richard: Sexual Shaman and Embodiment of Rock ‘n’ Roll at Its Most Incendiary

Like Buddy Holly, who gets an unforgettable sex scene in Charles White's biography 'The Life and...
Billboard.com - Published Also reported by •Seattle Times



DVDtodayVideo

DVDtodayVideo Video: Fans remember Little Richard https://t.co/Vc0J4YlsKe https://t.co/UhOjFUrwwL 7 minutes ago

alanofla

Alan Grossman Always remember, Little Richard loved his audiences and his fans...May he rest in peace... https://t.co/AkxnGgRkEf 17 hours ago

anikalapinoja21

anikalapinoja2 @SebRules1 I agree with you 100 percent. Rest In Peace Little Richard . All your fans will miss you but they will a… https://t.co/BTsbhFNDYt 2 days ago

MemAttractions

Memphis Attractions RT @AZOLibertyBowl: Rest in Peace Little Richard. We will always remember 2004 when he received our Outstanding Achievement Award and rocke… 2 days ago

rural_mtn_life

🐴Big Nose Kate 👢🐓🚜🐏😷 @StephenKing RIP Little Richard. My parents were fans & I remember them dancing in the living room to your records. 2 days ago

BJTNobles

Betty Jean Thompson @Robert_Townsend May Little Richard RIP. I remember the movie about him. You did a fantastic job Robert & so did Le… https://t.co/NBfTzzrJ16 2 days ago

v66documentary

V66 Documentary RIP Little Richard! V66 fans will remember this 1986 hit from DOWN AND OUT IN BEVERLY HILLS! #LittleRichard https://t.co/lR7AyWGp0V 2 days ago

tylerbox12

Day 1 Wiz Fan @LiverPunch0351 @enemy_ofth_sun Real fans remember Little Richard’s Metal album. https://t.co/b6EX2RpUXb 2 days ago


Little Richard dies at 87 years old [Video]

Little Richard dies at 87 years old

Rock and roll legend, Little Richard Penniman died on Saturday, May 8, after a long battle with bone cancer.

Credit: WMGTPublished
Little Richard dead at 87 [Video]

Little Richard dead at 87

'Rolling Stone' reports the pioneer and rock 'n' roll originator died on Saturday. His son, Danny Penniman, confirmed the news but the cause of death is unknown.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:17Published