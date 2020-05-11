Fans remember Little Richard

Middle Georgians leave flowers and balloons outside Little Richard house.

In high definition this is the 41nbc news at six... rock and roll legend and macon native, little richard, died in his tennessee home on saturday.

Fans from around middle georgia have been showing their love and appreciation for the singer ... by leaving flowers and cards at the little richard house and resource center.

George fadil muhammad, a member of friends of the little richard house's board of directors, says the outpouring of remembrance from the community has been touching.

It is what we would expect but it's just beautiful to see it manifested.

It's what you would expect.

You know, he deserves so much more than what we attribute to him.

Muhammad says the little richard house hopes to continue sharing richard penniman's