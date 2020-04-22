The Troubled Life of Stephen King
|
Video Credit: WatchMojo - Duration: 08:53s - Published
The Troubled Life of Stephen King
There can be no doubt that Stephen King, one of the most popular writers of all time, has found literary success and financial security.
But things weren’t always so comfortable.
Welcome to WatchMojo, and today we’ll be discussing The Tragic Life of Stephen King.
|0
shares
|ShareTweetSavePostSend
The Troubled Life of Stephen King
There can be no doubt that Stephen King, one of the most popular writers of all time, has found literary success and financial security.
But things weren’t always so comfortable.
Welcome to WatchMojo, and today we’ll be discussing The Tragic Life of Stephen King.
Our video includes his struggle to break into the industry, he’s battle with substance abuse, his mother’s tragic death, and more!