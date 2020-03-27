'You know what the crime is' - Trump vague on 'Obamagate' details

After tweeting and retweeting posts about what President Trump called "Obamagate," Trump was unable to name which specific crime he was accusing his predecessor of having committed.

"The biggest political crime in American history, by far!" is how President Donald Trump put it in one of many tweets sent out on Mother's Day.

But in the Rose Garden Monday, when twice asked what crime he was accusing former President Barack Obama of having committed exactly, Trump didn't say.

"It's a disgrace that it happened, and if you look at what's gone on, and if you look at it now, all of this information that's being released, and from what I understand, that's only the beginning."