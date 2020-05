Trump Won’t Explain ‘Obamagate’ Video Credit: HuffPost NOW News - Duration: 01:15s - Published 2 hours ago Trump Won’t Explain ‘Obamagate’ President Donald Trump has been touting the term: “Obamagate,” but he has yet to explain exactly what crime he thinks former President Barack Obama has committed. 0

