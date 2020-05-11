Here's what Gov. DeSantis talked about in his Fort Myers visit

MORE TESTING, SAFE RE-OPENINGAND GETTING PEOPLE *PAID*!

WE PROMISED TOTAKE YOUR CONCERNS TO GOVERNORDESANTIS- AND TODAY, 4 IN YOUR CORNER’ROB MANCH LIVE AT THE HOSPITALNOW WITH HOW THINGS WENT WHEN HEPUT YOUR QUESTIONS TO THE GOV ..THE GOVERNOR PAINTED A ROSYPICTURE OF THE STATE’S RESPONSESO FAHE SAYS NEW TESTS IN PHASE ONECOUNTIES ARE SHOWING LESS THAN A2 PERCENT POSITIVE RATE, ANDHE’S CONFIDENT THAT HOSPITALSLIKE THIS ONE CAN SAFELY STARTDOING MORE ELECTIVE SURGERIES.((:49 - :54))Speaking specifically about LeeCounty, DeSantis saidCenturyLink Stadium is testingmore than 200 people a day, butit could handle more than 700,so he says there’s plenty ofcapacity.

WHAT THE GOVERNORDIDN’T POINT OUT IS THE TWO-HOURWAIT TIME WE’VE SEEN THEREDAILY.DeSantis also pushed backagainst the idea that he openedany counties prematurely.DeSantis "When you understandwhat hospitals are seeing on theground, that’s how you makethese decisions, but let’s justbe honest, the models have notbeen accurate."(10s)Here at Gulf Coast MedicalCenter, elective surgeriesincreased by 50 percent lastweek after DeSantis lifted theban.Lee Health CEO Dr. LarryAntonucci says they’re makingsure those patients are notgetting cross-contaminated.Dr. Larry Antonucci, Lee HealthCEO: "We have separate, isolatedareas for our COVID patients, sowe keep them in areas that wecall our "cohort".

And so allthe COVID patients stay in thesame place with the same staff.In addition, all of our staffmembers are fully covered in PPEthroughout the health system,and we’re screening all of ourstaff members every day bytaking their temperature."(20s)And DeSantis also addressed thecontinuing problems with thestate unemployment system.I asked him directly why, as oftoday, more than 32 percent ofapplicants are getting rejected.DeSantis "We’ve got peopleapplying from foreign countrieswho have never even been toFlorida.

We’ve got peopleapplying from other stateswho’ve never, that we can tell,have ever even worked inFlorida, so there’s just a lotof things that you have to gothrough in terms of frauddetection."(13s)And DeSantis says, this pastweekend, a record number ofpeople did see theirunemployment payment comethrough.DeSantis "I think that, to payout almost 450 million in oneweekend I think is much betterprogress I think compared toweeks ago when the system wasbasically dead."(13s)DESANTIS WAS ALSO ASKED ABOUTWHAT THE LACK OF SALES TAXREVENUE STATEWIDE COULD MEAN FORINDIVIDUAL COUNTIES.BUT HE SAYS THAT WILL HAVE TOWAIT FOR THE NEXT BUDGET CYCLE,BECAUSE HE DOES NOT PLAN TO CALLA SPECIAL SESSION OF THE