Growing Push To Test Everyone In Pennsylvania Nursing Homes For COVID-19 Nearly 70% of all COVID-19 deaths in the state come from nursing homes.

Growing Push To Test Everyone In Pennsylvania Nursing Homes For COVID-19 DESPITE THE PROGRESS, OFFICIALSSAY IT'S STILL TOO EARLY TOREOPEN PHILADELPHIA.THERE'S A GROWING PUSH TOTEST EVERYONE IN PHILADELPHIANURSING HOMES FOR COVID-19.HEALTH OFFICIALS SAY THATCOVID-19 DEATHS IN NURSING HOMESMAKE UP NEARLY 70% OF ALL COVIDDEATHS ACROSS THE COMMONWEALTH.THE STATE SENATE HELD A HEARINGON THE ISSUE.RIGHT NOW ONLY THOSE SHOWINGSYMPTOMS ARE BEING TESTD INNURSING HOMES.IT DOES FEEL LIKE A DEATHTRAP.ANY PLACE WHERE YOU HAVE PEOPLEWHO LIVE THAT CLOSE TO ONEANOTHER, YOU'RE GOING TO HAVEPROBLEMS WITH INFECTION CONTROL.WHY WOULD IT BE SO DIFFICULTTO INJECT INTO THE CONVERSATIONWITH THE PEOPLE THAT AREABSOLUTELY THE MOST VULNERABLE.





