The Baker and The Beauty S01E06 Side Effects

The Baker and The Beauty 1x06 "Side Effects" Season 1 Episode 6 Promo trailer HD - Noa and Daniel’s worlds are turned upside down when Vanessa ignites a scandal.

As Noa works overtime to salvage the reputation of her company and ease tensions with her board of directors, Daniel tries to smooth things over with his family.

Meanwhile, Piper (Georgina Reilly) learns that Lewis has been keeping a devastating secret on an all-new episode of ABC’s “The Baker and the Beauty,” airing Monday, May 18th, on ABC.

Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.

