Family turn empty room into swimming pool during heatwave in the Philippines

A family in the Philippines turned an empty room into a swimming pool after temperatures soared to 40C during a mini heatwave.

Joseph Dredd Navarro, 23, who lives in the municipality of Santa Teresita in Batangas province said he set up the pool inside their empty room together with his cousins Injen De Leon and Dan Panaligan.

He said they were stuck at home during the coronavirus quarantine and sweltering heat from the hot summer temperatures on Saturday (May 9), when they decided to plug the holes of the vacant room and fill it with water to make a huge pool.

In the video, the young men are seen splashing around in the waist-deep water as a neighbour looks through the window.

They carried on paddling until night time.

Joseph said: "We can't go to the beach this summer because of the Covid-19 so we thought of bringing the beach into our house.

"We are very careful about electricity running into the room, so there was nothing to worry about." The heat index reached 42 degrees in parts of the Philippines over the weekend.

Al Quiblat, Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa)-Mactan weather bureau chief, advised the public to refrain from prolonged sun exposure during the day time.

The heat index is a human discomfort index perceived by humans as the temperature affecting the body.

A heat index that reaches 32 to 41 degrees Celsius is categorized under Extreme Caution.

Among its potential effects include heat cramps and heat exhaustion.