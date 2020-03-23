5 Myths About COVID-19 Immunity 1.

Myth: A flu shot makes you immune to COVID-19 Truth: Although coronavirus and flu symptoms are similar, a flu shot is not effective against COVID-19.

2.

Myth: A family member had it but you didn't get it, so you're immune Truth: It's possible that you contracted the virus but were asymptomatic.

If your family member wasn't tested, they might have had a different illness.

3.

Myth: You have antibodies, so you're immune Truth: According to the CDC, "it's unclear if those antibodies can provide protection (immunity) against getting infected again." 4.

Myth: You take lots of Vitamin C, so you're immune Truth: Supporting your immune health only helps your body fight the virus once you get it.

It doesn't make you immune to it.

5.

Myth: Wearing a face mask makes you immune Truth: Wearing a face mask protects others from being infected by you, not the other way around.