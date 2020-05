We're Open: Sunny Side Up Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 01:39s - Published 14 hours ago We're Open: Sunny Side Up Sunny Side Up started in Chicago but quickly made it's way to Sin City. The only problem? Opening day was in the middle of Nevada's stay-at-home order. Alicia Pattillo takes a look at the restaurant's survival plan. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend We're Open: Sunny Side Up RE-OPENS SLOWLY THE OWNERS AREHOPING TO SEE BUSINESS PICK UP.IN TODAY'S MORNING EDITION OFWE'RE OPEN LAS VEGAS 13 ACTIONNEWS REPORTER ALICIA PATTILLOSHOWS YOU SUNNY SIDE UP'SSURVIVAL PLAN.(DO NOT CG HERE) "SUNNY SIDE UPIS AN UPSCALE BREAKFASTRESTAURANT." STARTED INCHICAGO BUT QUICKLY MOVED TOSIN CITY.NICHOLAS SWORD OWNER OF SUNNYSIDE UP "FELL IN LOVE WITHSUMMERLIN, FELL IN LOVE WITHTHE PEOPLE AND IT WAS A NOBRAINER TO COME OUT HERE ANDOPEN UP A RESTAURANT." THEONLY PROBLEM ...OPENING DAY WASIN THE MIDDLE OF THE VALLEY'SSTAY-AT- HOME ORDER WHICH LEFTOWNER NICHOLAS SWORD WITH ADIFFICULT DECISION.NICHOLAS SWORD OWNER OF SUNNYSIDE UP "WE HAD TO RE GROUP ANDTHINK ABOUT IF WE WERE GOING TOOPEN OR NOT OPEN SO I DECIDEDTO OPEN AND HOPEFULLY GAINCUSTOMERS FOR THE FUTURE.GOOD NEWS CAME FASTER THAN HEWAS EXPECTING -- WHEN THEGOVERNOR ANNOUNCED RESTAURANT'SCOULD RE-OPEN THEIR DININGROOMS AGAIN UNDER SOCIALDISTANCING REQUIREMENTSNICHOLAS SWORD OWNER OF SUNNYSIDE UP "EVERY WEEK WE AREPICKING UP IT'S A LITTLE BITHARDER FOR US BECAUSE WE ARE ABRAND NEW RESTAURANT AND TRYINGTO GET OUT THERE." A SMALLGIFT OF HOPE FOR NICHOLASNICHOLAS SWORD OWNER OF SUNNYSIDE UP "EVERYONE IS SO SOTHOUGHTFUL AND I REALLYAPPRECIATE THEIR BUSINESS."ALICIA LL OUTRO: DELIVERY ANDCARRY OUT AVAILABLE TO FIND OUTMORE ABOUT THIS RESTAURANT ANDOTHERS VISIT OUR WEBSITE ATKTNV DOT COM AND SEARCH WE'REOPEN ALICIA PATTILLO 13 ACTIONNEWS.IF YOU WANT TO TRY IT OUT...SUNNY SIDE UP IS LOCATED AT 750SRAMPART BOULVARD SUITE 15.AND YOU CAN GET GET MOREINFORMATION AND SEE OTHERBUSINESSES WE HAVE HIGHLIGHTEDAT K-T-N-V -DOT- COM SLASHOPEN.TIME NOW IS X:XX ---