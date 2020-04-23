Woman 'shocked' by partner's room decoration: 'What is this?'

A British man took room decorationto a new level after his partner askedhim to decorate it "tastefully”.On May 1, 32-year-old Nick Smith of Bexley, London,took to his family's Facebook page, Thesmithyfamilyto share a hilarious 1-minute clip in which he isseen sticking gummy bears to the wall."What is this?" his partner Jess asks.

WhenSmith responds that he's simply decorating,Jess quickly retorts that the two hadagreed to use paint instead of candy."No, you said to decorate it tastefully," Nick responds."Those were your words.

Decorate it tastefully.

Thishas got to be the tastiest wall anyone has ever done”.An incredulous Jess then tells Smith thathis prank amounts to "wastage," to whichSmith later provides a funny answer."Look, if we can't get any food fromthe shops, we can eat this, " Smithsays as he motions to the wallplastered in 6,000 gummy bears.The video has since gone viral, receivingover 70,000 views and admiration fromat least one fellow Facebook user."Brilliant," the user wrote.

"Can u come toliverpool please and do my wall [...] won't haveto go the shop when i get munchies”.In an interview with LAD Bible, Smith,a father of two, said he and his daughtersIsabella, 7, and Amelia, 5, spent more than fourhours sticking the candy to the wall."I had some out-of-date sweets.

One of mymates owns a shop and he was going tothrow them away, but I thought I'd take themand use them to wind my partner up”.Though the process was as simple as lickingthe gummy bears and sticking them to the wall,Smith admitted that his partner was not pleased."She was pretty shocked when she walked in.She'd been out while me and the kids did it, andthey were out of the picture by the time shecome home, so I was left on the spot”.The worst part, however, was taking down all ofthe candy, which had stayed up for 36 hours, he said."I had to literally scrape themoff the walls," Smith said