Mike Pence Chooses To Keep Distance From Trump After His Spokeswoman Tests Positive

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:32s - Published
The White House said Vice President Mike Pence will “keep his distance for a few days” from President Donald Trump.

According to Business Insider, the news comes after one of his top staffers tested positive for coronavirus.

White House press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said Pence made the choice and would choose when to end the distancing.

In addition to Pence’s spokeswoman, Trump’s personal valet also tested positive for COVID-19.

Trump said he had not seen Pence in person since Miller’s case was confirmed.

