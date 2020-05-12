Harrison High School seniors receive graduation bags

Global  

Video Credit: WLFI - Published
Teachers and faculty at Harrison High School surprised graduating seniors with graduation bags containing their caps and gowns, yard signs, and custom t-shirts.

In a special way this morning.

As news 18's balint szalavari reports, teachers and faculty came together to deliver each senior a custom graduation bag.

With schools closed, teachers and faculty at harrison high school have been working to honor their graduating seniors.

Howat: "this has been in the works since spring break."

Learning coordinator kim howat (how-it) says faculty originally planned to make custom t-shirts.

But the idea quickly turned into more.

Howat: "we started pulling together with the t-shirt idea, and then as it kept progressing, we just kept adding and making it a little bit bigger."

Staff suprised seniors tuesday morning, delivering their caps and gowns, t-shirts and yard signs.

With schools closed, many seniors will not have a traditional graduation.

Principal cory marshall says it's important to still recognize such a milestone, even in these times.

Marshall: "it's an event that we need to celebrate that i know families recognize and honor as they should.

And we want to help be part of that celebration."

And marshall hopes the deliveries made things a bit better for the students.

Marshall: "even though we're not physically together, we're still thinking about you."

In tippecanoe county, balint szalavari, news 18.

