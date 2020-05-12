Harrison High School seniors receive graduation bags

Teachers and faculty at Harrison High School surprised graduating seniors with graduation bags containing their caps and gowns, yard signs, and custom t-shirts.

In a special way this morning.

As news 18's balint szalavari reports, teachers and faculty came together to deliver each senior a custom graduation bag.

With schools closed, teachers and faculty at harrison high school have been working to honor their graduating seniors.

Howat: "this has been in the works since spring break."

Learning coordinator kim howat (how-it) says faculty originally planned to make custom t-shirts.

But the idea quickly turned into more.

Howat: "we started pulling together with the t-shirt idea, and then as it kept progressing, we just kept adding and making it a little bit bigger."

Staff suprised seniors tuesday morning, delivering their caps and gowns, t-shirts and yard signs.

With schools closed, many seniors will not have a traditional graduation.

Principal cory marshall says it's important to still recognize such a milestone, even in these times.

Marshall: "it's an event that we need to celebrate that i know families recognize and honor as they should.

And we want to help be part of that celebration."

And marshall hopes the deliveries made things a bit better for the students.

Marshall: "even though we're not physically together, we're still thinking about you."

In tippecanoe county, balint szalavari, news 18.

Wlfi is also helping honor high school graduates with our salute to 2020 seniors.

You can upload your senior's photos and accomplishment under the community tab on wlfi