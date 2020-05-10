Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Reopening plan for MGM Resorts in Las Vegas

Video Credit: WXXV - Published
Reopening plan for MGM Resorts in Las Vegas

Reopening plan for MGM Resorts in Las Vegas

We’re getting a look at MGM’s new plan to reopen its Las Vegas casinos.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Reopening plan for MGM Resorts in Las Vegas

- we're getting a look at m-g-m's- new plan to reopen its las- vegas casinos.- m-g-m is in the process of- installing a "seven-point safety plan" for re-opening.

It includes rigorous cleaning - standards and - reconfigured spaces to allow fo- physical distancing.- handwashing stations and- plexiglass barriers are - also being installed to protect- workers and - customers.- m-g-m's plan was developed in - consultation with scientific, - medical and public health - experts.- it will implemented at various- casino-resorts across - the



Recent related news from verified sources

Japan stands by its integrated resort policy despite Sands' move

Japan has no plan to change its schedule regarding the launch of integrated resorts (IR) - Las...
Reuters - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

JaySantito

Jay Say Fuck Yuh 🥺🖤 RT @VitalVegas: MGM Resorts' reopening plan reminded us there's never been a better time to have***on an elevator in Vegas. "We'll wait f… 27 minutes ago

sing_america

I.TOO.SING.AMERICA RT @PoliticalLM: MGM Resorts Unveils Reopening Plan for Las Vegas Casinos, Hotels https://t.co/bv4Y6KdPHz via @thr 2 hours ago

SarahLongwell25

Sarah Longwell I love Vegas. I am a degenerate gambler. I always split 8’s. I always high-five the table when the dealer busts.… https://t.co/mxVmbZBsWy 2 hours ago

moyoa

moy RT @echaillo: The reopening pathway of @LVCVA https://t.co/PEH77c3Pdx @MGMResortsIntl @hollywoodrepor7 @pcmahq 2 hours ago

echaillo

Eduardo Chaillo CMP, CMM, CASE The reopening pathway of @LVCVA https://t.co/PEH77c3Pdx @MGMResortsIntl @hollywoodrepor7 @pcmahq 2 hours ago

KDKARadio

Newsradio 1020 KDKA Though no firm date has been set for the reopening of any of its Las Vegas properties, MGM Resorts International on… https://t.co/vC8EHoldu9 2 hours ago

PoliticalLM

PoliticallyIncorrect MGM Resorts Unveils Reopening Plan for Las Vegas Casinos, Hotels https://t.co/bv4Y6KdPHz via @thr 3 hours ago

TheDemocrat63

Faye Brooks MGM Resorts Unveils Reopening Plan for Las Vegas Casinos, Hotels https://t.co/bHbg5zsHeh 3 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

MGM Resorts releases health, safety plan for reopening [Video]

MGM Resorts releases health, safety plan for reopening

MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) today released a report outlining the comprehensive health and safety protocols the company is implementing prior to re-opening its domestic properties and resorts..

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 02:22Published
MGM Resorts to pay tribute to Roy Horn [Video]

MGM Resorts to pay tribute to Roy Horn

MGM Resorts to pay tribute to Roy Horn on its Las Vegas property marquee signs tonight and Sunday.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:11Published