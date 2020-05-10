Reopening plan for MGM Resorts in Las Vegas

We’re getting a look at MGM’s new plan to reopen its Las Vegas casinos.

- we're getting a look at m-g-m's- new plan to reopen its las- vegas casinos.- m-g-m is in the process of- installing a "seven-point safety plan" for re-opening.

It includes rigorous cleaning - standards and - reconfigured spaces to allow fo- physical distancing.- handwashing stations and- plexiglass barriers are - also being installed to protect- workers and - customers.- m-g-m's plan was developed in - consultation with scientific, - medical and public health - experts.- it will implemented at various- casino-resorts across - the