Covid update: US' $3.6mn aid for India; Elon Musk courts arrest; mortality data

From the United States of America promising India $3.6 million to help in the fight against Covid-19, to India's health minister stating that the country's mortality rate due to the new disease is among the lowest in the world - here are the top ten news updates on the ongoing pandemic.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation and said that before the current phase of the national lockdown ends on May 17, details of restrictions of a 'new form' would be announced.

A spokesperson of the Russian President, Vladimir Putin, has reportedly been hospitalised due to Covid-19, even as the United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson says that a vaccine may be a year away.

Also, Tesla CEO Elon Musk courted arrest for restarting production at his California facility, against lockdown rules.

