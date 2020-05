Best practices for preparing for online job interviews

ADJUSTING TO FULLY ONLINECLASSES... HAVE A NEWCHALLENGE AHEAD..

ONLINEJOB INTERVIEWS IN A TIGHTMARKET.

WE'RE EXPLORINGBEST PRACTICES... AS THEYPREPARE TO SEEK JOBS ANDINTERNSHIPS... AS PART OFOUR INITIAITIVE, THEREBOUND-GREEN COUNTRY.

TWOWORKS FOR YOU'S CORI DUKE...INTRODUCES US TO ONE STUDENTWHO SHARES HOW SHE LANDED AKEY OPPORTUNITY.EMILY HINTON IS NOSTALGICABOUT THE CAMPUS LIFE- ANDSHE'S ONLY AJUNIOR.

SOT emily - i missa lot of the friends that Imet and the professorsHINTON'S NOW ATTENDINGCLASSES VIRTUALLY- FROM HERPARENT'S HOME.

SOT emily - inever though tthat thiswould be happening.

I neverthought i would be taking myzoom class from my bed orsitting on my desk withpitcutres in the back, yaknow?

CLASSES HAVE CHANGED- AND SO HAS HER JOB SEARCH.GONE ARE IN PERSON CAREERFAIRS LIKE THIS ONE - WHERERECRUITERS PACK A COLLEGECAMPUS.

INSTEAD - STUDENTSARE SEARCHING ONLINE - AMIDSOARING UNEMPLOYMENT.

SOTemily - I think students arereally nervous.

I thinkepsecially graduatingseniors.

No one wasanticipating this HINTON,WORKED WITH HER UNIVERISTYCAREER CENTER TO LAND ANINTERNSHIP WITH SUSAN G.KOMEN FOUNDATION - ONE SHEHOPES SETS HER UP FOR ACAREER IN PUBLIC HEALTH.AND SHE DID EVERYTHING OVERTHE INTERNET - WHICH TOOKLEARNING TO ROLE WITH THEPUNCHES.

SOT hinton - thishappened during myinterview, the micorphonestopped owrking, theheadphones stop, and youdon't relaly know what todo.

EMILY BAXTIS CAREER COUNSEOR, SHESAYS STUDENTS MUST FOCUS ONTHETHINGS THEY CAN CONTROL.

SOTBaxt - are my materialsready?

Have i written thestrongest resume and coverlette rthat i can?

Are theyshowing my accomplishments?is my online presence up todate?

Is my linkedin profilefully filled out andmatching my resume?

SHEADDS... IT'S VITAL TO STICKTO THE BASICS OF THE JOBSEARCH.

DO IT RIGHT AND ALLELSE WILL FALL INTO PLACE.BAXT SAYS A GREAT WAY TOFIND EMPLOYERS HIRING NOW ISTO ORGANIZEONLINE SEARCHES BY DATEPOSTED.

SHE ALSO SAYSNETWORKING IS KEY.

