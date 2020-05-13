Nirmala Sitharaman to share finer print of Rs 20 lakh crore package at 4 PM | Oneindia News
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharman will reveal what the Rs 20 lakh crore financial assistance package announced by PM Modi entails; Centre will now take inputs from states before classifying zones as red, orange and green; New list of zones may not mark entire districts as red/orange/green but smaller administrative units; ICMR has started random household testing for COVID-19 infection to determine whether or not community transmission is taking place.
