Nirmala Sitharaman to share finer print of Rs 20 lakh crore package at 4 PM | Oneindia News

Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 02:30s - Published
Nirmala Sitharaman to share finer print of Rs 20 lakh crore package at 4 PM | Oneindia News

Nirmala Sitharaman to share finer print of Rs 20 lakh crore package at 4 PM | Oneindia News

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharman will reveal what the Rs 20 lakh crore financial assistance package announced by PM Modi entails; Centre will now take inputs from states before classifying zones as red, orange and green; New list of zones may not mark entire districts as red/orange/green but smaller administrative units; ICMR has started random household testing for COVID-19 infection to determine whether or not community transmission is taking place.

