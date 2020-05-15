Covid-19: Chinese city quarantines thousands over new Coronavirus cluster | Oneindia News

The return of migrant Telugu-speaking labourers from other states, particularly Maharashtra, has led to in a rise of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) positive cases in both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh over the last 10 days according to the officials.

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Friday took a swipe at Niti Aayog, a government think tank, predicting that there would be no Covid-19 cases after May 16.

In third tranche of measures to support Covid-19 battered Indian economy, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced today Government will immediately create a ₹1 lakh crore agri-infrastructure fund for farmers at farm-gate and aggregation points.

Hit hard by the Covid-19 pandemic, Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal on Friday announced to lay off nearly 13 per cent of its workforce -- over 600 employees -- via Zoom calls, along with salary cuts for the rest of the employees for at least the next six months starting June, with higher cuts going up to 50 per cent for people in senior roles.

