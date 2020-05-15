Global  

Nirmala Sitharaman: Rs. 1 Lakh Crore for agri infrastructure fund | Oneindia News

In third tranche of measures to support Covid-19 battered Indian economy, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced today Government will immediately create a ₹1 lakh crore agri-infrastructure fund for farmers at farm-gate and aggregation points.

Hit hard by the Covid-19 pandemic, Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal on Friday announced to lay off nearly 13 per cent of its workforce -- over 600 employees -- via Zoom calls, along with salary cuts for the rest of the employees for at least the next six months starting June, with higher cuts going up to 50 per cent for people in senior roles.

A part of a floor at the Army’s Sena Bhawan in New Delhi was closed on Friday after a soldier tested positive for Covid-19.

The affected area of the Bhawan has been shut for sanitation and disinfection.

Union health minister Harsh Vardhan on Friday appealed to all states and union territories to ban the sale of tobacco products and spitting in public to check the spread of the coronavirus disease.

