Local family celebrates life amid tragedy

Tuesday, though, they had something to celebrate.

The Hutchinson family has been through a lot in the past few months.

A long time."

After a long battle with covid-19... one terre haute man is finally going home with his family!

Good evening and thanks for joining us.

Calvin hutchinson has been fighting covid 19 for months now.

Today -- terre haute regional hospital nurses and doctors clapped and cheered as he was released from their hospital.

News 10's sarah lehman is live in our newsroom.

She has more from hutchinson and his family about this special time.

The hutchinson family has been through a lot over the past few months.

Two brothers and their father all being hospitilized with covid-19.

Unfortunately -- one of those brothers -- larry hutchinson-- lost his life due to complications with the virus.

But today -- calvin hutchinson was released from terre haute regional hospital after more than a month long battle with covid-19.

Nats clappin} as nurses and doctors lined the halls of regional hospital... the sound of cheering could be heard throughout the building... calvin hutchinson was released from the hospital after more than a month fighting covid 19.

"i'm finally out of the hospital and get to go home to my family."

It started back in march.

Hutchinson says he came home to visit his family for his birthday.

When he left -- he says he had a small cough.

"i started having trouble breathing so i went to the hospital to get checked out.

I got tested for covid.

Tested positvie a few days later i was on a ventilator.

I was on the ventilator for 2 weeks or more.

I don't remember much about the ventilator."

Hutchinson spent most of his recovery in bloomington, indiana.

Before coming to regional for rehab.

He says the fight was hard.

But being away from his family made it even worse.

"my family we're really close...most of the time i was in bloomington and i wasn't close to my family...and finally actually being out of the hospital that's even a lot more exciting."

While hutchinson was fighting his fight -- his oldest brother -- larry hutchinson passed away due to complications with covid-19.

Tuesday -- is his brothers birthday.

Hutchinson says it's tough -- but also special.

"it's a blessing to be out on his birthday.

It's like he's looking over me letting me get out today."

A day of celebration even through a tragedy.

Reporting in terre haute i'm sarah lehman news 10.

A local nursing home a