Michael Fish's NBC 26 weather forecast

Today will have increasing clouds with highs in the upper-50s to around 60 which is still 5-10° below normal.
The winds will be picking up out of the SE which will cool us down quite a bit along Lake Michigan.
Tonight, rain will be developing as the night progresses.
A rumble of thunder can't be ruled out with a mild low of 47.
We'll see occasional showers on Thursday with a t-storm possible.
Highs will be in the mid-60s.
Friday will see a break in the rain with highs in the mid-60s and breaks of sun.
Saturday will start off dry, but we'll have a chance of rain in the afternoon.
Highs will be in the mid-60s.
Saturday night into Sunday is starting to look like the timeframe for rain or a few T'storms. Now it looks like Sunday will be cloudy and cool with highs in the upper-50s.
70s are likely next week with 80s possible.
