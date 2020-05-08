Global  

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez To Serve On Biden's Climate Policy Task Force

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez To Serve On Biden's Climate Policy Task Force

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez To Serve On Biden's Climate Policy Task Force

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez will serve as co-chair of Joe Biden's climate policy task force.

The group was created by former Vice President Joe Biden's campaign and Sen.

Bernie Sanders' campaign.

According to Business Insider, Presidential candidate Joe Biden made the announcement on Tuesday.

Biden announced the congresswoman would be involved in one of six task force groups.

The groups will also cover education, criminal justice, immigration, health care, and the economy.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to serve on Biden campaign climate change panel

"Green New Deal" proponent Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez will serve on a climate change panel for...
AOC to co-head Biden climate change panel

AOC to co-head Biden climate change panel

U.S. Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez will co-chair a climate change policy group for presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, giving him a prominent liberal voice that could help..

AOC Joins Nintendo's 'Animal Crossing'

AOC Joins Nintendo's 'Animal Crossing'

According to Business Insider, "Animal Crossing: New Horizons" is the new thing! Everyone is playing the hit Nintendo game— even Congress. Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is the most recent..

