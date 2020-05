CSU cancels in-person classes for Fall

BAKERSFIELD -- HAVE ANNOUNCEDTHEY WILL SUSPEND IN- PERSONCLASSES FOR THE FALLSEMESTER.23ABC'S DANIELA GARRIDO SPOKEWITH STUDENTS ON WHAT THISMEANS TO THEM.YASMIN CORONA/CSUB SOCIOLOGYSENIOR:"I DON'TMIND TAKING ONLINE COURSES, I'VEDONE IT BEFORE BUT IT'SNEVER THE SAME AND I OBVIOUSLYWANT TO ENJOY MY SENIOR ANDTHAT'S NOT GOING TO HAPPEN ITJUST GOT TAKEN AWAY"ON TUESDAY, CHANCELLOR TIMOTHYWHITE, ANNOUNCED ALL23 CALIFORNIA STATE UNIVERSITYCAMPUSES WILL SUSPEND IN-PERSON CLASSES FOR THE FALLSEMESTER TO PREVENT THESPREAD OF COVID-19.THE DECISION HAS BEEN BACKED UPBY CAL STATE BAKERSFIELD'SPRESIDENT ZELEZNY WHP PROVIDED ASTATEMENT TO 23ABC SAYINGGFX: "AS CHANCELLOR WHITE SAID,WE BELIEVE WE OWEIT TO OUR STUDENTS, FACULTY ANDSTAFF TOANNOUNCE A DECISION FOR THE FALLNOW SO THAT WE CANPLAN AND FURTHER REFINE OURVIRTUAL INSTRUCTION"CSUB STUDENTS SAY THAT HAVEN'TRECEIVED NOTICE OF THECANCELLATION.BRIANA GONZALES/CSUB PSYCHOLOGYSENIOR: "WHEN IWAS REGISTERING FOR CLASSES IWAS LIKE 'GREAT ALL MY CLASSESARE ONLINE' BUT NOW I'M THINKTHAT MAKES SO MUCH MORESENSE"STUDENTS WORRY THE DECISION TOMOVE ONLINE WILL DISTRACTTHEM."I LIKE TO DO ALL MY STUFF ONCAMPUS I DON'T LIKE TO LEAVEKNOWING I HAVE STUFF DONE AND IFOCUS BETTER THAT AND I'MGOING TO MISS THAT EVEN IF THEYCHOOSE TO KEEP IT OPEN IT'SNOT GOING TO BE THE SAME"AND CAUSE A LACK OF ENROLLMENTDURING THE FALL SEMESTER."PSYCHOLOGY YOU CAN DO ONLINEBECAUSE IT'S NOT VERY LABBASED BUT SOME OF MY FRIENDS AREBIOLOGY MAJORS ANDTHOSE ARE LAB BASED SO THAT'SHARDER"FOR THESE SENIORS, THE FATE OFTHEIR SENIOR SEMINARCLASSES, A REQUIREMENT TOGRADUATE FROM CSUB, IS STILLUNKNOWN."I KNOW FOR MY SENIOR SEMCLASSES I NEED TO BE A TUTOR ORA STUDENT AID FOR A TEACHER SOTHAT'S KIND OF HARD"THE CHANGE HAS BECOME ONE OFMANY TO AFFECT STUDENTSDURING THE PANDEMIC.

THE FATE OFSPRING AND SUMMERGRADUATION IS STILL UNKNOWN ANDSOME STUDENTS WHOPLANNED TO GRADUATE IN THE FALLTHINK THE DECISION MEANSTHE SAME FOR THEM.."YOU KNOW WE ALL HAVE THAT DREAMOF GOING TO COLLEGE,GRADUATING, WALKING THAT STAGE,AND KNOWING THATWON'T BE POSSIBLE REALLY SUCKS"