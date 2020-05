Little Richard, flamboyant rock ‘n’ roll pioneer, dies at 87

Little Richard, one of the chief architects of rock ‘n’ roll whose piercing wail, pounding piano and towering pompadour irrevocably altered popular music while introducing black R&B to white America, died Saturday after battling bone cancer.

