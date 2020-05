Recent related videos from verified sources Dominos Car Stolen While Driver Does Delivery



Occurred on April 24, 2020 / Corpus Christi, Texas, USA Info from Licensor: "I was on my way to a delivery. I had called the customer on the phone to confirm that he was already waiting in a hotel.. Credit: Viral Hog Content Duration: 09:18 Published 3 days ago Troopers Chase Driver In Longmont, 1 Dies In Crash



One person is dead after a stolen car pursuit ends in a crash in Longmont. Colorado State Patrol says another person was injured. Katie Johnston reports. Credit: CBS 4 Denver Duration: 00:21 Published 3 weeks ago