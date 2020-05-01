Top 10 Stars We Need for the Live-Action Hercules Movie

For this list, we’ll be sharing our picks for who Disney should cast in their upcoming live-action remake of the 1997 animated feature.

Dreamcasting the live-action “Hercules” is a task for a hero.

Our countdown includes Billy Porter as Hermes, Danny DeVito as Phil, Robert Downey Jr. as Hades, and more!