Texas AG: Fear Of COVID-19 Does Not Qualify Residents For Mail-In Ballots Video Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Duration: 00:33s - Published 3 minutes ago Texas AG: Fear Of COVID-19 Does Not Qualify Residents For Mail-In Ballots As the pandemic continues, Attorney General Ken Paxton is urging the Supreme Court of Texas to order local election officials to follow laws concerning mail-in ballots. Katie Johnston reports. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this