Fallen OPPD officer's students pay respects at procession Mike Mosher is an officer who made the ultimate sacrifice, losing his life in the line of duty on May 3. On Wednesday, hundreds of people lined the city's streets to honor the Overland Park police officer. In that sea of people stood Mosher's students from the Overland Park Police Department's Explorers group.

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Fallen OPPD officer's students pay respects at procession FUNERAL CHAPEL ANDMEMORIAL GARDENS.MEMBERS OF THECOMMUNITY LINED THEPROCESSION TO PAY THEIRRESPECTS..AND 41 ACTION NEWSREPORTER JORDAN BETTSSPOKE WITH LOCALSTUDENTS WHO OFFICERMOSHER INSPIRED...AN OFFICER WHO MADETHE ULTIMATE SACRIFICE.OFFICER MIKE MOSHERDIED IN THE LINE OF DUTY,PROTECTING HISCOMMUNITY.And Wednesday - hundreds ofPEOPLE lined the city'sstreets TO HONOR HIM.IN THAT SEA OFPEOPLE...WAS officerMOSHER'S STUDENTSFROM THE OVERLANDPARK POLICE DEPARTMENTEXPLORERS GROUP.Taylor Crowell, Officer Mosher'sstudent"Everybody talks about howhe was the pinnacle of what itmeans to be a police officerand he really did show that."THE FALLEN OFFICER GAVERIDE-A-LONGS ANDSHARED HIS VASTKNOWLEDGE about policingTO TEENS INTERESTED INcareers in law enforcement.Taylor Crowell, Officer Mosher'sstudent"He was always very, vergood at teaching us. He wasvery nice and funny."THE STUDENTS said HEREALLY EMBODIED WHAT ITMEANT TO SERVE ANDPROTECT.Taylor Crowell, Officer Mosher'sstudent"He just got so excited everytime we would learnsomething new at explorers.He would be so proud of us.He really did show what itmeant to be an officer."THEY WATCHED the hearsgo by, IT'S NOT officermosher's DEATH THEY saythey WILL REMEMBER.but THE PASSION HE HADFOR SERVING.Naomi Kramer, Officer Mosher'sStudent"I want to be an officer f





