Health alert sent to TN providers about possible COVID-19 related inflammatory disease Video Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville - Duration: 01:54s - Published 57 minutes ago Health alert sent to TN providers about possible COVID-19 related inflammatory disease As doctors treat a small percentage of young children with a rare disease possibly linked to COVID-19 in the country, the state has asked health care providers to report any cases. 0

