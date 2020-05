C.R.A looks at helping businesses rebound Video Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida - Duration: 02:09s - Published 32 minutes ago C.R.A looks at helping businesses rebound The Cape Coral Community Redevelopment Agency laid down some framework for their special meeting May 27th to vote on how they are going to help businesses here in Cape Coral. 0

TODAY THE CAPE CORAL COMMUNITY REDEVELOPMENT AGENCY LAID DOWN SOME FRAMEWORK FOR THEIR SPECIAL MEETING MAY 27TH TO VOTE ON HOW THEY ARE GOING TO HELP BUSINESSES HERE IN CAPE CORAL. STARTING WITH THEIR BUDGET OF THREE HUNDRED THOUSAND DOLLARS





