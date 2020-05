Lawsuits to emerge due to pandemic Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:56s - Published 41 minutes ago Lawsuits to emerge due to pandemic Many small business owners are taking a hit to their pocketbook after being shutdown by stay at home orders. Many businesses have insurance for disaster situations, however coronavirus closures aren't covered in most cases. 0

Many businesses have insurance for disaster situations. Unfortunately coronavirus closures aren't covered in most cases, with owners seeing a blanket denial. Scott Hardy with Top Class Actions dot com says thousands of owners will be impacted.

Scott Hardy: Back in 2003, with the SARS outbreak, they changed the verbiage on all of the policies. So, now, all these folks who thought they had coverage when they were shut down by the state for this pandemic, might not and so the attorneys are, of course, going after the insurance companies to get this addressed and get this taken care of.

Lawsuits are also being filed against some businesses like: United Airlines, Trader Joes, Hooters and Walmart after employees became sick or passed away. As the unemployment rate sits at an all time high.





