Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

blood donations

Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published
blood donations
blood donations
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

blood donations

Today of reopening healthcare...with some non-urgent surgeries and procedures allowed again.

...and with it comes a call for more blood donation.

Abc 36's bobbi mcswine tells us why for one donor...it's very important.

Donating blood is personal for leslie berndl... serving as a paramedic for 19 years...she says she saw many patients receive life-saving blood transfusions.

So, its kinda a near and dear thing to my heart to know that theres enough blood for people who need it.

Berdnl visited the kentucky blood center in april...in the midst of a global pandemic.

She says that's how important it is to her.

Its an easy thing to do.

It doesnt cost anything.

Its so much more meaningful to me to give something thats probably going to save someones life.

American red cross representative tiffany taylor says blood donations have dropped severely during the pandemic.

She says...in part it's because 80 percent of its donation drives are held at churches, high schools and colleges.most of which are currently closed.

Taylor says the need for blood isn't going away...and it has to be fresh.

The unfortunate thing about the coronavirus is there is no end date, and blood is a perishable item its like your milk.

It has an expiration date.

42 days to be exact.according to taylor.

She says donations could be the difference between life and death for many patients.from new mothers who lose blood during labor.to car crash victims. leslie berndl says those things happen everyday...pandemic or not.

I think its really important for people to understand that just because the focus is on this virus that all the other life and unfortunate circumstances havent stopped.

Bobbi mcswine, abc 36 news.

### the kentucky blood center is also asking for blood right now.

I visited recently and staff there showed me how frequently they were sanitizing to keep the donation process safe so donors stay healthy and can continue giving blood.

### weather animation forcht bank sky



Recent related news from verified sources

Market For Blood Plasma From COVID-19 Survivors Heats Up

As many firms and academic researchers vie for blood donations from survivors in hopes of isolating...
NPR - Published

Gay coronavirus survivor banned from donating life-saving plasma even though he only has sex with his husband

After recovering from coronavirus, gay American actor Yuval David tried to donate life-saving plasma...
PinkNews - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

BabalooBlue

Babaloo 💮 I donated blood on Monday, and I just received a text from @Giveblood_ie that my donation has been issued to Tullam… https://t.co/F6ubpneg67 4 minutes ago

RAJNEES55778701

RAJNEESH Kumar RT @insanshobha: Thousands of units of Blood were donated by DSS followers in a massive Blood Donation Camp held today in Chandigarh on d o… 12 minutes ago

UbloodIn

Ublood For blood donation information, browse https://t.co/rfWV2CjC6n #blooddonation #donateblood #donatetoday #donating… https://t.co/mKBwaYlwFl 13 minutes ago

DavidWords_

KenyanPoeticJustice #ActOnMenstrualHygiene #UkweliUsemwe In a world where nearly everything can be manufactured, rebuilt, and redesigne… https://t.co/dH7cvM0oft 15 minutes ago

GayatriiM

Gee RT @sohinichat: In the first week of April, I had written about blood donations plunging and banks running dry. Maharashtra was one of the… 18 minutes ago

CNN_TT

CNNTT RT @LoopNewsTT: Do you have O negative blood? This family needs donations of this rare blood type for their ailing dad https://t.co/5I582X8… 53 minutes ago

arpeeusa

oemor oniluap RT @RedCross: “As a student entering the healthcare field I’m not quite yet on the frontline, so donating what I have is what I can do righ… 1 hour ago

tulips55

rose riviere RT @LoopNewsTT: Family appeals for O negative blood donations for ailing dad https://t.co/Hom77CcAuG https://t.co/SsYr3IiDoP 1 hour ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

“Red Cross: African American blood donors needed” [Video]

“Red Cross: African American blood donors needed”

The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted the amount American Red Cross blood drives and blood donations.

Credit: WMGTPublished
Blood Donations Request (5-12-20) [Video]

Blood Donations Request (5-12-20)

Blood Donations Request (5-12-20)

Credit: KQTVPublished