Today of reopening healthcare...with some non-urgent surgeries and procedures allowed again.

...and with it comes a call for more blood donation.

Abc 36's bobbi mcswine tells us why for one donor...it's very important.

Donating blood is personal for leslie berndl... serving as a paramedic for 19 years...she says she saw many patients receive life-saving blood transfusions.

So, its kinda a near and dear thing to my heart to know that theres enough blood for people who need it.

Berdnl visited the kentucky blood center in april...in the midst of a global pandemic.

She says that's how important it is to her.

Its an easy thing to do.

It doesnt cost anything.

Its so much more meaningful to me to give something thats probably going to save someones life.

American red cross representative tiffany taylor says blood donations have dropped severely during the pandemic.

She says...in part it's because 80 percent of its donation drives are held at churches, high schools and colleges.most of which are currently closed.

Taylor says the need for blood isn't going away...and it has to be fresh.

The unfortunate thing about the coronavirus is there is no end date, and blood is a perishable item its like your milk.

It has an expiration date.

42 days to be exact.according to taylor.

She says donations could be the difference between life and death for many patients.from new mothers who lose blood during labor.to car crash victims. leslie berndl says those things happen everyday...pandemic or not.

I think its really important for people to understand that just because the focus is on this virus that all the other life and unfortunate circumstances havent stopped.

Bobbi mcswine, abc 36 news.

### the kentucky blood center is also asking for blood right now.

I visited recently and staff there showed me how frequently they were sanitizing to keep the donation process safe so donors stay healthy and can continue giving blood.

### weather animation forcht bank sky