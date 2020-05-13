Day 51: Govt announces relief to MSME sector, K'taka plans revival of hotels | Oneindia News
Day 51: Govt announces relief to MSME sector, K'taka plans revival of hotels | Oneindia News
Finance Minister announced a relief for the MSME sector in first tranche of economic relief package, more announcements are lined up.
PM Cares fund has allocated Rs 3100 crore to the fight against Covid-19.
Meanwhile, Karnataka is planning greater relaxations with resumption of hotel, gym activities post May 17th, if the Centre permits #COVID19 #AtmanirbharBharat #Lockdown4