Day 51: Govt announces relief to MSME sector, K'taka plans revival of hotels | Oneindia News

Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 03:24s - Published
Finance Minister announced a relief for the MSME sector in first tranche of economic relief package, more announcements are lined up.

PM Cares fund has allocated Rs 3100 crore to the fight against Covid-19.

Meanwhile, Karnataka is planning greater relaxations with resumption of hotel, gym activities post May 17th, if the Centre permits #COVID19 #AtmanirbharBharat #Lockdown4

