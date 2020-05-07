|
Katy Perry announces new album 'KP5' will be released in August
Katy Perry announces new album 'KP5' will be released in August
The singer used Amazon Alexa to let her fans know when they can expect the much-anticipated follow-up to 2017's 'Witness'.
