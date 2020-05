Katy Perry proudly flaunts her growing baby bump in the new music video for "Daisies", the first official single from her new album, set to drop August 14.

Katy Perry is less than a day away from unveiling "Daisies," the lead single from her upcoming fifth...

Also reported by • TMZ.com

Pregnant Katy Perry showed off her baby bump as she went nude in her latest music video.