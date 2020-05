Katy Perry drops Daisies and explains its 'new meaning' amid the pandemic Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 00:41s - Published 1 hour ago Katy Perry drops Daisies and explains its 'new meaning' amid the pandemic Katy Perry has released her new song and music video for 'Daises' and explained the "new meaning" the song has taken on since the coronavirus pandemic. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend