Plasma donations needed from those who have recovered from COVID-19 COVID-19 ANDRECOVERED ...THE NEBRASKACOMMUNITY BLOODBANK WANTS YOURPLASMA.3 NEWS NOWREPORTER DANIELLEDAVIS JOINS US LIVEWITH MORE DETAILSABOUT HOW YOURDONATION COULDHELP SAVE LIVES.COURTNEY....THE DOUGLASCOUNTY HEALTHDEPARTMENT HASMORE THAN 300CONFIRMED CASES OFPEOPLE HAVINGRECOVERED FROMTHE CORONAVIRUS.THEIR PLASMA COULDBE THE KEY TOOTHERSRECOVERING.WITH COVID 19DEATHS RISING HEREIN NEBRASKA, THENUMBER OF PEOPLERECOVERING IS ALSORISING.THOSE THAT HAVERECOVERED COULDALSO BE THE KEY INHELPING OTHERS.DR.JED GORLIN, MEDICALDIRECTOR, NEBRASKACOMMUNITY BLOODBANK"WE CAN MAKE NOETHICACY CLAIMSFOR CONVALESCENTPLASMA, ALTHOUGHTHERE ARE EARLYREPORTS THAT ITSEEMS TO HELP INNOT TERRIBLYCONTROLLEDSTUDIES AREHAPPENING ATJOHNS HOPKINSAND OTHER PLACES.WE STILL AWAYTHEIR OFFICIALRESULTS BUT IN THEMEANTIME IT SEEMSLIKE A GOOD IDEATO GIVE ANTIBODIESTO HELP FIGHT OFFAN INFECTION."YOU HAVE TO BEFULLY RECOVEREDFROM COVID 19 TOPARTICIPATE.JED GORLIN,MEDICAL DIRECTOR,NEBRASKACOMMUNITY BLOODBANK"WE NEEDDOCUMENTATIONTHAT YOU HAD ITEITHER THEMOLECULAR TESTOR THE ANTIBODYTEST, PEOPLE WHOARE A SYSTEMATICDON'T MAKE VERYHIGHLY ANTIBODY,WE NEED PEOPLEWHO HAVE REALLYFOUGHT THROUGHIT."THEY ARE BUILDING APUBLIC BANK OFPLASMA.IT WILL BE USED TOTREAT PATIENTS WITHSERIOUS ORIMMEDIATE LIFE-THREATENINGCOVID-19 INFECTIONS.JED GORLIN, MEDICALDIRECTOR, NEBRASKACOMMUNITY BLOODBANK"IT'S ATRANSFUSION, ITHAS TO BE INFUSED,ON THE MAYOPROTOCOL IT ISLIMITED TO PEOPLEWITH MODERATE TOSEVERE ILLNESS SOYOU HAVE TO BEHOSPITALIZED, IT'SNOT BEING GIVENTO PEOPLE WITHJUST EXPOSURE."DURING THEPLASMATREATMENT, THEPATIENT ISTRANSFUSED WITHTHE RECOVEREDDONOR'S PLASMA.THE GOAL OF USINGTHE ANTIBODIES....HELP CLEAR THEVIRUS, SPEEDRECOVERY ANDHELP DECREASE THEUSE OF ICU BEDSAND VENTILATORS.IT TAKES LESS THANAN HOUR TO DONATEBLOOD PLASMA ANDWHILE YOU ARETHERE, THEY ASKTHAT YOU DONATEBLOOD AS WELL.YOU CAN DONATE UPTO FOUR TIMES PERWEEK AND FORSAFETY DISTANCINGREASONS,APPOINTMENTS AREREQUIRED.VISIT NEBRASKACOMMUNITY BLOODBANK DOT ORG.THIS IS DANIELLEDAVIS, 3 NEWS NOW,THIS MORNING.