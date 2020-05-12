Global  

'One Nation One Ration Card' will ensure national portability by Mar 2021: FM Sitharaman

'One Nation One Ration Card' will ensure national portability by Mar 2021: FM Sitharaman

'One Nation One Ration Card' will ensure national portability by Mar 2021: FM Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on May 14 announced that "One Nation One Ration Card" will be implemented and will cover 67 crore beneficiaries in 23 states covering 83% of PDS (Public Distribution System) population will be covered by national portability by August 2020.

