'One Nation One Ration Card' will ensure national portability by Mar 2021: FM Sitharaman
Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:45s - Published
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on May 14 announced that "One Nation One Ration Card" will be implemented and will cover 67 crore beneficiaries in 23 states covering 83% of PDS (Public Distribution System) population will be covered by national portability by August 2020.