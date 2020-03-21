Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

The FBI Serve Search Warrant On Republican Sen. Richard Burr And Seize His Cell Phone

Video Credit: Wochit News - Duration: 00:42s - Published
The FBI Serve Search Warrant On Republican Sen. Richard Burr And Seize His Cell Phone

The FBI Serve Search Warrant On Republican Sen. Richard Burr And Seize His Cell Phone

The FBI seized the cell phone of North Carolina Republican Sen.

Richard Burr and served him with a search warrant.

Burr and a family member are being investigated for selling stock after receiving classified updates on the pandemic.

According to Business Insider, sources say agents first obtained access to Burr's Apple iCloud account.

Agents then used the information they discovered on iCloud to obtain the warrant for the senator's phone.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Report: FBI Seizes Richard Burr’s Cell Phone As Part Of Investigation Into Stock Trades

Senate Republican sold stock portfolio following coronavirus briefings
Daily Caller - Published Also reported by •FOXNews.com


BREAKING: FBI Reportedly Seizes Cell Phone of Sen. Richard Burr in Stock Trade Investigation

BREAKING: FBI Reportedly Seizes Cell Phone of Sen. Richard Burr in Stock Trade InvestigationBREAKING: FBI seizes cell phone of Sen. Richard Burr (R-NC) in stock trade investigation
Mediaite - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

FBI seizes Senator Burr's phone in probe of stock trades: reports [Video]

FBI seizes Senator Burr's phone in probe of stock trades: reports

Federal agents served a warrant at the home of Republican Senator Richard Burr, according to the L.A. Times. This report produced by Zachary Goelman.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:22Published
Republican Senators Defend Selling Stocks During Coronavirus Outbreak [Video]

Republican Senators Defend Selling Stocks During Coronavirus Outbreak

Two Republican senators received criticism for selling substantial amounts of stocks before the market meltdown. According to Reuters, the senators are defending their actions among calls for them to..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:32Published