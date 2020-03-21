The FBI Serve Search Warrant On Republican Sen. Richard Burr And Seize His Cell Phone
The FBI seized the cell phone of North Carolina Republican Sen.
Richard Burr and served him with a search warrant.
Burr and a family member are being investigated for selling stock after receiving classified updates on the pandemic.
According to Business Insider, sources say agents first obtained access to Burr's Apple iCloud account.
Agents then used the information they discovered on iCloud to obtain the warrant for the senator's phone.