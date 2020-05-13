Beef Prices (5-13-20)

Gooid evening, thanks for joining us tonight, i'm alan van zandt.

If you've made a trip to the grocery store meat department in the last few days, you probably have gotten a little sticker shock.

( prices for beef, pork and chicken have all skyrocketed -- some almost doubling-- shortages caused by the covid-19 pandemic.

But just like you at home, restaurants are also getting hit hard by rising costs of meat..

Kq2's ron johnson went to st.

Joseph's crumbly burger today.

<<ron johnson reporting local businesses are feeling the impacts of the nationwide beef shortage due to covid-19, now the owners of some of those businesses as well as customers are reacting.it's been tough for just about every business during this pandemic, but right now those that sell beef are especially hard hit.

It almost makes you wanna cry.the owner of the crumbly burger here in town says, significant supply shortages have already hit her operation.when you try to order 10 cases of beef and you're told you can only get 1 case of beef it makes you wonder if you're still going to be able to be open.

Right now she says she has enough beef to last for the next two weeks, but she's also had to make some tough changes.

With the beef prices going up we've had to take away the specials involve beef.

We raised our pricesand she says all this is in addition to the lower traffic she's seen since the pandemic beganwe're doing about 50% of what we normally docustomers say they're also having a tough time finding beef.sometimes its hard to find the prices have gone up, that kind of stuff.i can only imagine that restaurants are struggling.

Buying groceries and stuff you know its more expensive but i mean it's tough times right now.

They say they hope businesses like the crumbly burger can weather this storm, and stress the importance of supporting them.

I think it important locally owned businesses make sure you're doing your part to ensure that they're gonna stay open.

Here at the crumbly burger, they haven't had to raise their prices too high just yet, but customers say their biggest worry is what impact this is having on grocery stores they say they have the price of a pound of beef as high as $20.

In st.

Joseph ron johnson kq2 news.>> the owner of the crumbly burger says she did anticipate a distruption in supply because of the pandemic, but admits she does not know the full extend of