Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Meat Prices

Video Credit: WCBI - Published
Meat Prices

Meat Prices

A shortage in workers and shuttered meat processing plants are contributing to higher prices for beef going into Memorial Day Weekend.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Meat Prices

Off top a shortage in workers and shuttered meat processing plants are contributing to higher prices for beef going into memorial day weekend.

The shutdown of several plants after covid-19 outbreaks and new restrictions on workers are slowing down shipments to stores.

Those factors combined with panic buying in the early weeks of the pandemic have driven up prices on remaining supplies.

Sam farris - owner of "sam's town market" - says his store is trying to keep customers informed and reduce prices where when possible.

"any information we get we pass that along to our customers , to make sure they understand and in turn we also try and accommodate them, we reduced the sizes of some packs so total price is not as high, we can take other preventative measures, on the shelves, we can cut our margins a little bit, we've done that in the last couple of weeks, we make enough to keep the doors opened right now, because we want to make sure our customers are taken care of and they can get the food they need to take care of themselves and their families."

Farris believes meat prices will level off in the next few weeks, as plants get more workers back on the job.

To



Recent related news from verified sources

Houston butcher shop sees meat prices surge as Covid-19 hits processing plants

Large grocery stores say there's no problem with their supply chain as meat-processing plants across...
bizjournals - Published

Meat-Supply Pressure Eases on Plant Revival, Slack Demand

The squeeze on U.S. meat is easing. Wholesale prices are falling as slaughterhouses recover from...
Newsmax - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Meat shortage forces butchers to hike prices, limit purchases [Video]

Meat shortage forces butchers to hike prices, limit purchases

Meat shortage forces butchers to hike prices, limit purchases

Credit: WCPO Cincinnati     Duration: 01:36Published
Tyson Foods to Temporarily Lower Prices on Beef Products [Video]

Tyson Foods to Temporarily Lower Prices on Beef Products

The meat processing company said the lower prices are intended to help “keep beef on family tables” amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 00:49Published