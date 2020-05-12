A shortage in workers and shuttered meat processing plants are contributing to higher prices for beef going into Memorial Day Weekend.

Off top a shortage in workers and shuttered meat processing plants are contributing to higher prices for beef going into memorial day weekend.

The shutdown of several plants after covid-19 outbreaks and new restrictions on workers are slowing down shipments to stores.

Those factors combined with panic buying in the early weeks of the pandemic have driven up prices on remaining supplies.

Sam farris - owner of "sam's town market" - says his store is trying to keep customers informed and reduce prices where when possible.

"any information we get we pass that along to our customers , to make sure they understand and in turn we also try and accommodate them, we reduced the sizes of some packs so total price is not as high, we can take other preventative measures, on the shelves, we can cut our margins a little bit, we've done that in the last couple of weeks, we make enough to keep the doors opened right now, because we want to make sure our customers are taken care of and they can get the food they need to take care of themselves and their families."

Farris believes meat prices will level off in the next few weeks, as plants get more workers back on the job.

To