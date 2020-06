Man Charged With DUI In Deadly Crash That Critically Injured Pregnant Woman

POLICE CHARGED A MAN WITHDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEAFTER A DEADLY CRASH INPHILADELPHIA'S CRESCENTVILLENEIGHBORHOOD.IT HAPPENED ON THE 4900 BLOCKOF WHITAKER AVENUE AROUND 9:30LAST NIGHT.INVESTIGATORS SAY 30-YEAR-OLDANTHONY O'CONNOR OF JAMISONWAS KILLED.A PREGNANT WOMAN IS INCRITICAL CONDITION.POLICE SAY A CAR HIT THE SUVTHEY WERE IN SENDING IT INTO AUTILITY POLE AND SEVERALPARKED CARS.A 30-YEAR-OLD FEMALESUFFERING TRAUMA TO HERABDOMEN AND LEGS.MEDICS HAD TO CUT HER OUT OFTHE VEHICLE, THE NISSAN SUV.SHE WAS ABLE TO TELL MEDICS,SHE WAS CONSCIOUS, SHE WASABLE TO TELL MEDICS THAT SHEWAS FIVE MONTHS PREGNANT.

