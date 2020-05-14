Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

U.S. Faces 'Darkest Winter', Pandemic Planning Falls Short

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:33s - Published
U.S. Faces 'Darkest Winter', Pandemic Planning Falls Short

U.S. Faces 'Darkest Winter', Pandemic Planning Falls Short

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A whistleblower who says he was removed from his government post for raising concerns about coronavirus preparedness told a congressional hearing on Thursday that the United States could face “the darkest winter” of recent times if it does not improve its response to the pandemic.

Hours after President Donald Trump railed against him on Twitter, whistleblower Rick Bright testified to a U.S. House of Representatives panel about readiness for the outbreak.

Bright was removed last month as director of the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, or BARDA, a part of the U.S.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

U.S. faces 'darkest winter' if pandemic planning falls short - whistleblower

A whistleblower who says he was removed from his government post for raising concerns about...
Reuters India - Published Also reported by •Reuters



You Might Like


Tweets about this

QuareFellas

John-Boi a Queer American 🇺🇸 🏳️‍🌈🥀 RT @ThapperKeth: U.S. faces 'darkest winter' if pandemic planning falters: whistleblower | Article [AMP] | Reuters https://t.co/rGZqv94gUv 1 minute ago

ephemeralobject

Twitt3ring While the World Burns #ClimateCrisis RT @jilevin: U.S. faces 'darkest winter' if pandemic planning falters: whistleblower https://t.co/cHdTdPOeCZ 2 minutes ago

ThapperKeth

Keth Thapper U.S. faces 'darkest winter' if pandemic planning falters: whistleblower | Article [AMP] | Reuters https://t.co/rGZqv94gUv 5 minutes ago

jilevin

Jeffrey Levin U.S. faces 'darkest winter' if pandemic planning falters: whistleblower https://t.co/cHdTdPOeCZ 7 minutes ago

Tonivelos

Antonio Veloso Miro 🎗🎗🎗 #trump2020 U.S. faces 'darkest winter' if pandemic planning falters: whistleblower https://t.co/iR5sNgYmel 18 minutes ago

1Whistleblowers

WhistleBlowers RT @Dream13Gemini: Coronavirus whistleblower warns of 'darkest winter' #COVID__19 #Whistleblower #goingToGetWorse https://t.co/GxWHfrX2qj 21 minutes ago

Dream13Gemini

Shelley Coronavirus whistleblower warns of 'darkest winter' #COVID__19 #Whistleblower #goingToGetWorse https://t.co/GxWHfrX2qj 25 minutes ago

MKSQL28

Buscando Miranda_Karese RT @ajplus: A health official who says he was ousted for refusing to back President Trump's #COVID19 cures is testifying to Congress today.… 33 minutes ago