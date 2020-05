Montgomery County Officials Have Strong Words For Gov. Wolf Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 00:40s - Published 50 seconds ago Officials reported 143 additional cases Thursday. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Montgomery County Officials Have Strong Words For Gov. Wolf RESIDENTS TO CONTINUE TOPRACTICE SOCIAL DISTANCINGAFTER THE LEGAL DEFEAT.AND MONTGOMERY COUNTYOFFICIALS HAVE STRONG WORDSFOR PENNSYLVANIA GOVERNOR TOMWOLF AND HEALTH SECRETARYDOCTOR RACHEL LEVINE.PENNSYLVANIA'S FAILEDRESPONSE TO THE CORONAVIRUSHAS BEEN SUBJECT OF THENATIONAL MEDIA AND RIGHTFULLYSO.THERE IS NO QUESTION THATGOVERNOR WOLF AND SECRETARY LEVINE HAVE BEEN A COMPLETE ANDUTTER FAILURE SINCE THISPANDEMIC BEGAN.ADDING INSULT TO THE INJURYTHEY HAVE INFLICTED UPON THERESIDENTS AND BUSINESSES OFPENNSYLVANIA.OFFICIALS REPORTED TODAY143 NEW CASES OF COVID-19 WITHTHE TOTAL OF MORE THAN 5500CASES, COUNTY REPORTED 11







