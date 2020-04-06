Global  

Threat at North Utica Walmart

Video Credit: WKTV - Published
Threat at North Utica Walmart

Threat at North Utica Walmart

Police were called to the North Utica Walmart Thursday after the store reported a threatening phone call to their Customer Service line.

0
Threat at North Utica Walmart

Mart around 1:30 this afternoon.

Utica police say an unknown man made a threat to the store and shoppers.

Officers did a security sweep and found no threats.

Police say the call came from a number that's no longer in service and likely originated outside the area.

The investigation is continuing and utica police will be at the store for the foreseeable future.

The store is open.

A west winfield man is accused of shooting and




