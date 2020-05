Dozens of eviction orders filed despite moratorium

Despite a moratorium on evictions by order of the governor, Contact 5 found dozen of eviction orders filed in Florida courts.

KEEP A ROOF OVER THEIR HEADS.WE ARE DEDICATED TOINVESTIGATING YOUR RIGHTS ASPART OF OUR INITIATIVE THEREBOUND: SOUTH FLORIDA.

THISAFTERNOON GOVERNOR RONDESANTIS EXTENDED A MORATORIUMON EVICTIONS UNTIL JUNE 2ND.BUT CONTACT 5 INVESTIGATORMICHAEL BUCZYNER UNCOVERED -THE MORATORIUM HASN'T STOPPEDSOME LANDLORDS FROM FILINGEVICTIONS FOR TENANTS WHOHAVEN:“YOU REALLY THOUGHT YOU WEREGOING TO BE HOMELESS”“I DID,I DID, I WAS TERRIFIED, SO WASMY SON” MARCH 14, 2020ÃADAY KARIN SMITHÃWILL ALWAYSREMEMBER“YOU WENT FROM HAVINGTHIS NICE JOB IT SOUNDS LIKE,TO WHAT”“TO NOTHING, TONOTHING” IN AN INSTANTÃTHISMOTHER SAYS THE PANDEMIC WIPEDAWAY HER JOB - HER INCOME &AND SOON - HER ABILITY TO PAYRENT.

SMITH SAYS HER LANDLORDTOLD HER HE COULD WORK WITHHER.“MY 13-YEAR-OLD SONWANTED ME TO SELL ALL OF OURSTUFF AND THE CAR AND BUY AMOTORHOME SO THAT WE WOULD NOTHAVE TO BE HOMELESS” SMITHSAYS FLORIDAUNEMPLOYMENT SYSTEM HURT HERBOTTOM LINE.

AND WITH SAVINGSNEARLY DEPLETEDÃAND MAY RENTDUEÃSHE SAYS SHE FINALLYFOUND HELP FROM PALM BEACHCOUNTYDEPARTMENT.“WE CONTINUE TOSEE A DEMAND FOR RENTALASSISTANCE AND EVICTIONPREVENTION SERVICES”14:20:04: JAMES:“WE KNOWTHESE PROVISIONS THAT HAVEBEEN PUT IN PLACE BY HEGOVERNOR, BY THE COURTS AREONLY TEMPORARY AND THAT PEOPLEARE GOING TO NEED HELP” SMITHSAYS THE COUNTY PAID15-HUNDRED DOLLARS TOWARDS HERMAY RENT.“IFOR THAT.

I STARTED SLEEPING,BREATHING” BUT NOT EVERYONEIS AS LUCKY.

CONTACT 5 SPENTHOURS DIGGING THROUGH COURTRECORDS AND FOUND DOZENS OFEVICTION ORDERSÃFILED &AFTER GOVERNOR RON DESANTISISSUED AN EXECUTIVE ORDERAPRIL 2NDÃA MORATORIUM TOPROTECT TENANTS AGAINSTEVICTION FOR NOT PAYING THEIRRENT.“WECALLS FROM BOTH SIDES,LANDLORDS AND TENANTS RIGHTNOW” ATTORNEY DANE LEITNER -A PARTNER AT WEST PALM BEACHLAW FIRM WARD DAMONÃHASHANDLED EVICTIONS FOR NEARLY ADECADE - AND TELLS CONTACT 5 -ITHANDLE A CASE FILED DURING THEMORATORIUM.“THERE COULD BE ANARGUMENT THAT YOU CANFILE THE ACTION RIGHT NOWBECAUSE OF THE MORATORIUM”HIS ADVICE TO TENANTS ANDLANDLORDS IS TO COMMUNICATEAND WORK OUT A PAYMENT PLAN.CONTACT 5 ALSO REACHED OUT TOSEVERAL LANDLORDS WHO FILEDEVICTIONS IN THE MIDST OF THEMORATORIUM.

ONE SAID HISTENANTS ARE TAKING ADVANTAGE.ANOTHER CLAIMS HER TENANTDECIDED NOT PAY RENT ANYMORE.SMITH AND HER SON DANIEL STILLHAVE A ROOF OVER THEIR HEADS..BUT WORRY ABOUT OTHERFAMILIES..

NOT FORTUNATEENOUGH TO GET HELP.“THOUSANDSOF FAMILIES COULD HAVE NOWHERETO LIVE AND ONCE THEYEVICTED AND HAVE NO MONEY FORSTARTUP, WHERE ARE THEYGOING” :“EVICTIONS ARE NOWON HOLD UNTIL AT LEAST JUNE2ND WITH TODAY'S EXTENSIONFROM GOVERNOR DESANTIS.

IFYOUASSISTANCE, WE PUT A LINK TOPALM BEACH COUNTYSERVICES DEPARTMENT ON OURWEBSITEÃWPTV.COM SLASHREBOUND.

IN PALM BEACH COUNTY,MB, WPTV, NEWS CHANNEL 5”