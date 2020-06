INS Jalashwa berthed alongside Maldives Ports Ltd in the early hours on May 15.



Related videos from verified sources Operation Samudra Setu: INS Jalashwa with 588 Indian nationals on board departs from Male port



In phase-2 of Operation Samudra Setu, INS Jalashwa has departed carrying 588 Indian nationals on board. India launched Operation Samudra Setu to bring back stranded Indians from abroad via Indian Navy. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:33 Published 2 weeks ago INS Jalashwa arrives in Male for embarkation of Indian citizens



INS Jalashwa arrived in Male, Maldives for embarkation of Indian citizens on May 14. Naval ship will commence 2nd repatriation journey from Male to Kochi (Kerala) on May 15 from the Maldives as part of.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:15 Published 3 weeks ago