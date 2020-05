UPDATE: House to vote on $3T 'Heroes Act' relief package including 2nd round of relief checks Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 01:56s - Published 3 hours ago UPDATE: House to vote on $3T 'Heroes Act' relief package including 2nd round of relief checks The House is expected to vote on the biggest emergency spending measure in U.S. history. The $3 trillion "Heroes Act" includes money for cities like Las Vegas, Henderson and North Las Vegas. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend UPDATE: House to vote on $3T 'Heroes Act' relief package including 2nd round of relief checks HISTORY...BUT IT DOESN'T COME WITHOUTCONTROVERSY.13 ACTION NEWS ANCHOR NINAPORCIUNCULA JOINS US LIVE TOEXPLAIN THE IMPACT IT COULDHAVE ON NEVADA.THE -3- TRILLION-DOLLAR "HEROESACT" INCLUDES MONEY FOR CITIESLIKE LAS VEGAS...HENDERSON ANDNORTH LAS VEGAS.THE BILL PROVIDES FUNDING FORSTATE AND LOCAL GOVERNMENTS,CORONAVIRUS TESTING, AND A NEWROUND OF DIRECT PAYMENTS TOAMERICANS , OF UP TO $6,000 PERHOUSEHOLD.THE HEROES ACT, WOULD ALSOPROVIDE FUNDS FOR ESSENTIALWORKER HAZARD PAY AND THECASH-STRAPPED U.S.POSTAL SERVICE.THE MEASURE ALSO PROVIDESFUNDING TO STATES TO HELPRENTERS AND HOMEOWNERS PAYMORTGAGES, RENT, AND OTHERHOUSING COSTS.AND DEDICATES BILLIONS TOSTATES, SCHOOL DISTRICTS, ANDUNIVERSITIES TO COVERADDITIONAL COSTS ASSOCIATEDWITH THE PANDEMIC.REPRESENTATIVE SUSIE LEESAYS...THIS ONE IS IMPORTANT....FOR SOUTHERN NEVADA..2:44-3:00 UNDER THIS BILLUNEMPLOYMENT WILL BE EXTENDEDTHROUGH NEXT YEAR.AGAIN THAT'S IMPORTANT FOR OURSTATE, BECAUSE UNEMPLOYMENTWILL NOT BE ERASED IN A DAY.1:05- 1:14 THIS BILL IS GOINGTO ALLOW US TO USE THIS FUNDINGMAKE UP LOSS OF REVENUE SO WEDON'T HAVE TO CUT OUR CRITICALSERVICES LIKE MEDICAID ANDEDUCATION.SENATE REBULICANS HAVESAID...THE BILL IS DEAD ONARRIVAL..THE WHITESE EVENTHREATENINGTO VETO THIS NEWLY PROPOSEDECONOMICPACKAEGE...SAYING DEMOCRATS ARE MORECONCERNED WITH DELIVERING ON"LONGSTANDING PARTISAN ANDIDEOLOGICAL WISHLISTS THAN WITHENHANCING THE ABILITY OF OURNATION TO DEAL WITH THE PUBLICHEALTH AND ECONOMIC CHALLENGESWE FACE."WE REACHED OUT TO NEVADA'SG-O-P... FOR COMMENT...BUT...HAVEN'T HEARD BACK..NEW INFORMATION OVERNIGHT...CASINO RESTAURANTS WILL





