Families struggling during the pandemic receive money through #GiveTogetherNow Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 02:15s - Published 58 minutes ago Families struggling during the pandemic receive money through #GiveTogetherNow The #GiveTogetherNow initiative offers access to a one-time cash transfer to help supplement lost wages. It’s a relief available to families across the country. Several families here in the valley are able to get assistance too though the help of local organizations. 0

GRADUATING SERNIORS...BUT THAT'S NOT THE ONLY THINGITS DOING TO HELP PEOPLE AROUNDTHE VALLEY...13 ACTION NEWS ANCHOR NINAPORCIUNCULA EXPLAINS HOW THEYHELPED GET EMERGENCY FUNDS TOSTRUGGLING FAMILES.1:40 I WENT TO WORK THAT DAYAND THEN THAT DAY I FOUND OUTI WAS LAID OFF THAT QUICK 47TAJA TELLIS IS ONE OF THE TENSOF THOUSANDS OF NEVADANS WHOLOST THEIR JOB DURING THEPANDEMIC.SHE WASLAID OFF MID-APRIL FROM HER PBXOPERATING JOB AT A LOCALHOSPITAL.2:18 AT THIS POINT THE KIDSI GOING TO SUPPORT THEM HOW AMI GOING TO PAY BILLS IT WASRECEIVED FOOD STAMPS AT THATPOINT SO WAS DEFINITELY ABLE TOBUY GROCERIES PUT MONEY ONBILLS 6:54 NONPROFITS ACROSSTHE COUNTRY ARE PARTICIPATINGIN THE #GIVETOGETHERNOWINITIATIVE - A RAPID RELIEFRESPONSE TO GET CASH DIRECTLYTO THE FAMILIES HIT HARDEST BYCOVID-19.LAUNCHED IN MARCH BY STANDTOGETHER AND FAMILYINDEPENDENCE INITIATIVE, SO FARIN THE INITIATIVE GOT ITSSTART IN VALLEY.LEADERS IN TRAINING, A LASVEGAS COLLEGE ACCESS ANDCOMMUNITY EMPOWERMENTORGANIZATION HAS HELPEDHUNDREDS OF FAMILIES OVER THEYEARS.10:38:04 EM THE BIGGEST THINGIS THAT WE GOT 100 THOUSANDDOLLARS FOR 200 PEOPLE ONMONDAY AND BECAUSE OF OUR CLOSECONNECTIONS WITH FAMILIES, BYWEDNESDAY THEY EACH HAD 500DOLLARS IN THEIR BANK ACCOUNT.19 RIGHT NOW, THEGIVETOGETHERNOW WAITLIST TORECEIVE CASH ASSISTANCE ISCLOSED DUE TO HIGH DEMAND.BUT ORGANIZERS SAY MORE HELPCOULD BE ON THEWAY.10:45:44 PAULA SNEED - BOARDCHAIR OF FII :WE'RE HOPING TOPROVIDE SUPPORT FOR OTHERFAMILIES WHO ARE PART OF OTHERORGANIZATIONS BY ATTRACTINGMORE DONORS TO GO ON THEWEBSITE, GIVE ANDINDICATE THEY WANT THEIR MONEYTO GO TO LAS VEGAS.57 FOR EVERY 500 DOLLARS RAISEDFOR LAS VEGAS, THE ORGANIZERSOUT THERE THAT CAN GIVE IAN ANONYMOUS DONOR HAS AGREEDTO MATCH DOLLAR FOR DOLLAR ALLDONATIONS UP TO $20,000.THE GOAL IS TO RAISE AT LEAST250 THOUSAND DOLLARS ORHOPEFULLY MUCH MORE FOR LASVEGAS FAMILIES.WE HAVE INFOMATION ON HOW YOUCAN DONATE ON KTNV DOT COM.





