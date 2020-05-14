Second Harvest Household Food Insecurity (5-14-20)

The pandemic, rates of household food insecurity have doubled and the rates of childhood food insecurity have quadrupled, according to the hamilton project at the brookings institution.

Before the pandemic -- second harvest served nearly 47-thousand food insecure individuals in 19 counties in our area..

And they serve more and more every day... fortunately companies continue to donate -- including 7,200 cantaloupes from hy-vee just yesterday... but the food bank needs more to keep families fed.

("even higher than that".)and new today -- missourians on food stamps an now by grocieries online with their ebt cards at walmart and amazon.

For more on the new food stamp feature -- head over to our website at kq2- dot-com.

With